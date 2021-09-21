O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Corning stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

