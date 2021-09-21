O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in BayCom in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 307.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 34,767 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

