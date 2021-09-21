Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook Sells 15,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.38. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

