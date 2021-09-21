ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.78. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ObsEva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

