OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

