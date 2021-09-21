OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

