Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,950. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

