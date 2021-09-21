Odyssey (OCN) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.89 million and $246,126.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00129625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045274 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

