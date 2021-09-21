Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $562,389.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OLO stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
