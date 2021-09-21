Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $562,389.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

