Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.