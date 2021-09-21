Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $142.69 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $721.88 million and approximately $142.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00147110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00485351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00041757 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.