Opium (OPIUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94.13 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Opium has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $94.13 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00171702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00110285 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.02 or 0.06846942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.43 or 1.00141629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.58 or 0.00767148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

