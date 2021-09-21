Oppenheimer Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.