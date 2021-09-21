Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Noble Financial currently has a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. Analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

