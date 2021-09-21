Osisko Gold Royalties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,453 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 709% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 put options.

Shares of OR opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

