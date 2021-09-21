Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

