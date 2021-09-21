Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 208,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

