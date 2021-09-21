Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,427,398 shares of company stock worth $153,588,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

