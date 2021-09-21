Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

NYSE ABBV opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.