Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,355,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,462,000 after buying an additional 242,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after buying an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.