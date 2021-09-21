Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $257.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

