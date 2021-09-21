Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $850.23 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

