Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.