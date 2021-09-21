Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $782.52 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

