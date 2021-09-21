Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,973 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

