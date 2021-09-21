Patron Price Tops $0.0032 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $6,328.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00130227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

