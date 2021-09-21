Paul Hogarth Sells 293,646 Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).
Shares of TAM stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Tuesday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £301.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49.
About Tatton Asset Management
