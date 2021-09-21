Paul Hogarth Sells 293,646 Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).

Shares of TAM stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Tuesday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £301.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.