Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 430,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

