PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.

Shares of PXGYF stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.