Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

