Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $9,570.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.86.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

