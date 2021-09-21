Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 873,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,545. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

