People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VEREIT by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

