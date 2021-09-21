People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

