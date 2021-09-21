People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

