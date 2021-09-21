People s United Financial Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $419.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

