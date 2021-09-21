PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

PEP stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $154.69. 77,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,542. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.