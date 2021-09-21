Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 3,152 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,159. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $941.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.