Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $21.30 on Monday. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,547 shares of company stock worth $2,663,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Personalis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Personalis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

