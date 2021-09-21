Peter Cirulis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at C$498,833.08.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,044. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.94.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

