Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 8.2%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

About Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.