Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $21.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.38 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $79.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 741,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980,998. The firm has a market cap of $246.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.