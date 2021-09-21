PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

