Phala Network Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $219.85 million and approximately $36.82 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00125230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

