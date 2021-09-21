PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$435.00.

Shares of TSE PHX traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.41. 26,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,512. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.