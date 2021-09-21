Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 475,000 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 4.26% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $144,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $6,801,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

