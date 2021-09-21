Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.24, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

