Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.99 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Reinvent Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

RTP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

