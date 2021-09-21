Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPCH opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.