Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 37,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74.

